Beau Mann, victim : Tech CEO Beau Mann found murdered under mysterious circumstances

“Tech CEO Beau Mann Found Murdered Under Mysterious Circumstances”

A tech CEO who was discovered murdered under enigmatic conditions was honored with a vigil on Saturday night. Beau Mann, aged 39, had disappeared for almost a year and a half before his body was found in Santa Monica on May 8. Mann was last seen on November 30, 2021, at a 7-Eleven store in Studio City, where an Uber picked him up and dropped him off on Berkeley Street in Santa Monica. He had been in contact with his family two days prior, but a text to 911 was the last anyone heard from him. According to LAPD, Mann’s remains were discovered in the courtyard of an abandoned property on the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and were identified by the L.A. County coroner using dental records. His family believes that foul play was involved, as he bought a bag of ice at the store before taking an Uber, indicating that he intended to return home. KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff reported on May 20, 2023.

News Source : KTLA

