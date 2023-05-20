Beau Wilson : Gunman Beau Wilson kills three in Farmington shooting

“Beau Wilson identified as gunman who killed three in Farmington, N.M. shooting”

According to friends and family, the 18-year-old shooter who killed three people in Farmington, N.M. on Monday was struggling with mental health issues, which were exacerbated by his parents’ recent divorce and his departure from his high school wrestling team. The shooting took place in Brookside Park in Farmington, and six others were wounded, including two police officers. The victims were identified as Shirley Voita, 79, Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, and Melody Ivie, 73. While the motive behind the shooting has not been disclosed, Wilson’s loved ones said he had been having a difficult time and was falling behind in his classes. Wilson’s mother blamed herself for not noticing any warning signs that could have prevented the tragedy. Wilson was killed by law enforcement during a brief gunfight.

Read Full story : N.M. shooter Beau Wilson struggled with mental health, family says /

News Source : Jessica Schladebeck

1. Mental health of shooters

2. Family support for mental health

3. Impact of mental health on gun violence

4. Addressing mental health in gun policies

5. Importance of mental health awareness in society.