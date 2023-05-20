Beau Wilson – New Mexico Shooting Suspect : New Mexico shooting suspect identified as high school student named Beau Wilson

“New Mexico Shooting: 18-Year-Old Suspect Beau Wilson Kills Three, Injures Six Others”

Police have released footage from body cameras and security cameras at homes’ front doors in response to the mass shooting in New Mexico, which killed three and injured six others on Monday. The Farmington Police Department released the footage at a press conference, including sounds of gunfire from the shooter, an 18-year-old high school student named Beau Wilson. Police have identified Wilson as firing “indiscriminately” at cars and hitting houses, using an AR-15 rifle and handguns in the shooting. Footage shows an officer pursuing Wilson, who was taken down and handcuffed. Another officer was hit with a bullet, and two officers injured in the shooting were released from hospital. The motive for the shooting is yet to be identified.

Read Full story : Police body camera footage released in New Mexico mass shooting /

News Source : jgans

1. Police body camera footage

2. New Mexico mass shooting

3. Law enforcement transparency

4. Police accountability

5. Public safety and security