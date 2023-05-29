Beaufort Boating Accident Claims Life of Conen Morgan from Raleigh, NC: Obituary and Death Report

Conen Morgan Obituary

Death

Conen Morgan, 26, passed away on July 11, 2021. He was involved in a tragic boating accident in Beaufort, NC, which took his life.

Beaufort Boating Accident

The accident occurred on the afternoon of July 11, 2021, when Morgan was out on a boat with several other people. According to reports, the boat hit a wave and threw Morgan and three other passengers into the water. The other passengers were able to make it back to the boat, but Morgan did not resurface.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, and a search and rescue operation was launched. After several hours of searching, Morgan’s body was found by divers.

A Life Cut Short

Morgan was a beloved member of the Raleigh, NC community. He was an active member of his church and volunteered his time to help those in need. He was known for his infectious smile and his kind and generous spirit.

Morgan was born in Raleigh, NC, and attended local schools. After graduating from high school, he went on to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with a degree in business.

After college, Morgan began working for a local non-profit organization that focused on helping children in need. He quickly became an integral part of the organization and was known for his dedication and hard work.

In his free time, Morgan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and loved attending UNC basketball games.

A Legacy of Kindness

Morgan’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit and his unwavering dedication to helping others.

His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Conen Morgan is a tragedy that has deeply impacted the Raleigh, NC community. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Morgan’s passing is a reminder to cherish every moment we have with our loved ones and to live our lives with kindness and compassion. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.

Beaufort boating accident Conen Morgan death Raleigh, NC obituary Beaufort County boating accident North Carolina watercraft accident