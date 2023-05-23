“Beaumont homeowner defends property with successful intervention against home invasion” today : 43-year-old man shot by Beaumont homeowner while breaking into home

Homeowner in Beaumont shoots intruder breaking into their home, aged 43. today 2023.

An alleged attempted burglar who was shot by a homeowner in Beaumont, Texas, is still recovering in hospital, but police have secured a warrant for his arrest upon discharge. The incident occurred after officers received a report of a burglary in progress, and the suspect was found unresponsive in a pool of blood inside the bathroom. A police officer saved his life by using a tourniquet. The suspect will be relocated to Jefferson County jail and his bond has been set at $100,000.

News Source : Courtney Pedersen

