Beaumont Show Tragedy: Rapper Big Pokey Collapses and Passes Away

Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away After Collapsing During Show in Beaumont

The music industry mourns the loss of rapper Big Pokey, who tragically passed away after collapsing during a performance in Beaumont. The Houston-based rapper, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a beloved figure in the hip-hop community. He had been performing at the 5th Avenue Event Hall when he suddenly collapsed on stage.

Emergency services were called and Big Pokey was rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly, he could not be revived. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but reports suggest that he suffered a heart attack.

Big Pokey was known for his distinctive deep voice and his contributions to the southern rap scene. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of Houston-based rappers that included DJ Screw, Fat Pat, and Lil’ Keke. He released several albums throughout his career, including “Da Sky’s Da Limit” and “Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late rapper. Big Pokey will be remembered as a talented artist and a pioneer in the southern rap scene.

