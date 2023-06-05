“Beautiful.ai guide”: A Comprehensive Guide to Beautiful.ai: What It Is and How to Use It in Simple Steps

Creating Visually Stunning Presentations Made Easy with Beautiful.ai

Creating visually stunning presentations can be a time-consuming and challenging task for many professionals. This is where Beautiful.ai, a unique presentation tool, comes into play. With its artificial intelligence (AI) powered design capabilities, Beautiful.ai makes the process of creating professional and engaging presentations a breeze.

Beautiful.ai: An Overview

Beautiful.ai is a web-based presentation tool that leverages AI to automatically design visually appealing slides based on your content and preferences. Unlike traditional presentation tools that provide a blank canvas, Beautiful.ai offers a library of smart templates that adapt to your content and style. You just have to choose a template, add your text, images, charts, or videos, and let Beautiful.ai take care of the rest. With Beautiful.ai, you can create and present from any device and browser, making it a versatile tool for various professionals, from marketers and salespeople to educators and students.

Key Features of Beautiful.ai

AI-powered design: Beautiful.ai uses artificial intelligence to design your slides automatically, taking care of fonts, colors, layouts, and animations.

Smart templates: Choose from a wide variety of templates for different purposes and audiences, and let Beautiful.ai adapt the design based on your content.

Customizable slides: Customize your slides with your own branding, icons, logos, and fonts to create a unique and professional look.

Export options: Convert your presentations to PDF or PowerPoint formats for easy sharing and offline viewing.

Real-time collaboration: Work on your presentations with your team members simultaneously, with version history and user access controls.

Slack integration: Stay updated on changes and collaborate with your team through Beautiful.ai’s Slack integration.

DesignerBot: Your AI-powered Presentation Assistant

Beautiful.ai includes an AI-powered bot called DesignerBot that can generate presentations for you based on your input. DesignerBot provides instant text and image generation and can help you brainstorm ideas for your slides. Simply submit your request, and DesignerBot will create a custom deck tailored to your needs within minutes.

Creating Presentations with Beautiful.ai: A Step-by-Step Guide

With a clear understanding of what Beautiful.ai entails and its prominent features, let us now delve into the sequential process of crafting an impressive presentation using this platform.

1. Sign up for a Free Account

To get started with Beautiful.ai, sign up for an account with the help of your email address or by directly signing in with your Google, Facebook, or LinkedIn credentials. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be taken to your dashboard, where you can access your presentations and templates.

2. Choose a Template or Start from Scratch

Beautiful.ai offers a variety of templates tailored for different purposes and audiences. Browse through the template gallery and select one that suits your needs. Alternatively, you have the option to begin afresh by crafting a blank presentation. To pick a template, simply click on the “New Presentation” button located at the top right corner of your dashboard. Explore various categories, including Business, Education, Marketing, Sales, and more. Select the category that matches your topic and choose a template from the available options. Click on “Use this template” to begin editing. If you prefer starting from scratch, click on the “Blank Presentation” button on the top right corner of your dashboard. You’ll be presented with an empty slide containing a placeholder for your title. Add more slides by clicking the “+” button on the bottom left corner of the screen.

3. Add Your Content

Once you’ve chosen a template or created a blank presentation, begin adding content to your slides. You have the flexibility to include different types of content, such as text, images, icons, charts, maps, and videos.

Text: Click on a text box and enter your message. Format your text to your liking using the toolbar at the top of the screen. Customize font size, color, alignment, and style according to your preferences.

Images: Click an image placeholder and select an image from your computer or the built-in library of stock photos. Resize and crop your image using the corner handles.

Icons: Click an icon placeholder and choose an icon from the provided library. Customize the color and size using the toolbar at the top of the screen.

Charts: Click a chart placeholder and select a chart type from the menu. Options include bar charts, pie charts, line charts, area charts, and more. Manually enter your data or import from a spreadsheet file, and customize the chart with colors, labels, axes, legends, and other options.

Maps: Click a map placeholder and select a map type from the menu, such as world maps, country maps, or state maps. Utilize the slider located at the bottom right corner to zoom in or out, and employ the toolbar at the top of the screen to add pins and labels as needed.

Videos: Click a video placeholder and paste a URL from YouTube or Vimeo. Modify the size and position of your video by utilizing the corner handles.

Additionally, you can add other content types like quotes, testimonials, timelines, and diagrams by clicking the “Add Smart Slide” button on the bottom left corner of the screen. Explore the available smart slide templates to find one that suits your needs.

4. Customize Your Presentation

After adding content to your slides, customize your presentation by changing the theme, style, and transitions. Beautiful.ai makes it easy to apply consistent design elements across your entire presentation, ensuring a professional look.

Theme: Select a pre-built theme or create a custom color scheme that automatically applies to each slide in your presentation.

Style: Adjust fonts, colors, and other styling elements to match your branding and preferences.

Transitions: Choose from various slide transitions and animations to keep your audience engaged and add visual interest to your presentation.

5. Preview, Share, and Export Your Presentation

Once you’ve completed your presentation, preview it to ensure everything looks polished and professional. Make any necessary adjustments, then share your presentation with colleagues or clients. Beautiful.ai offers several sharing and export options:

Online sharing: Share a link to your presentation for online viewing, with optional password protection and view-only or edit access.

Export to PDF or PowerPoint: Download your presentation as a PDF or editable PowerPoint file for offline use and sharing.

Real-time collaboration: Collaborate with team members on your presentation, with changes automatically synced and saved.

Beautiful.ai Pricing Plans

Beautiful.ai offers several pricing plans to accommodate different needs and budgets:

Pro: $12/month, including unlimited slides, AI content generation, version history, PowerPoint import/export, and viewer analytics.

Team: $40/user/month, featuring a collaborative workspace, custom company theme, centralized slide library, custom template library, shared asset library, and PowerPoint import.

Enterprise: Custom pricing, with unlimited team resources, SAML SSO, user provisioning (SCIM), audit events, dedicated onboarding, team training, and priority support.

Beautiful.ai offers a 14-day free trial for those who want to test this AI tool before committing to a paid plan.

Free Beautiful.ai Alternatives

Google Slides: A popular web-based presentation tool that offers a wide range of templates, real-time collaboration, and seamless integration with other Google products.

Microsoft PowerPoint online: The online version of the widely-used presentation software offers a variety of templates, real-time collaboration, and compatibility with desktop PowerPoint files.

Canva: A versatile design platform with a selection of presentation templates, drag-and-drop functionality, and extensive customization options.

Conclusion

Beautiful.ai is a powerful and user-friendly presentation tool that simplifies the process of creating visually engaging and professional presentations. With its AI-powered design capabilities and smart templates, Beautiful.ai takes the hassle out of presentation design, allowing you to focus on your content and message. Give Beautiful.ai a try and see how it can revolutionize your presentation creation process.

