“Beautiful Restaurants Houston”: Houston’s Top 10 Most Stunning Restaurants

The 10 Prettiest Restaurants in Houston

When it comes to dining out, ambiance is just as important as the food. And in Houston, there are plenty of restaurants that excel in both areas. From princess-themed dining rooms to hidden speakeasies, here are the 10 prettiest restaurants in Houston.

1. Flora

Located in a luxurious 3,800-square-foot space with glass windows and sweeping views of Buffalo Bayou, Flora is a stunning restaurant with over 40 suspended chandeliers. The updated menu complements the pristine atmosphere.

2. Musaafer

Travel to India without leaving Houston at Musaafer in the Galleria. The restaurant’s beautiful interior features an interplay of colors, textures, patterns, lighting, glass fixtures, and elegant artifacts. The cuisine is just as stunning.

3. March

Mediterranean restaurant March offers diners an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere to explore regional flavors. The stunning interior is cover-worthy, and patrons can experience Mediterranean culture even deeper through multi-course sampling and pairing menus.

4. Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

Gatsby’s Prime Seafood is a lavish restaurant located in River Oaks. The aquatic-themed interior boasts deep blues and luminescent fixtures, and the menu features a refined selection of Surf & Turf and exquisite seafood towers.

5. Trattoria Sofia

Trattoria Sofia in The Heights is a romantically rustic bistro that offers classic Italian cuisine with a modern twist. The intimate space and experience is perfect for a date night or special occasion.

6. Amrina

Amrina recently opened in The Woodlands and offers class and worldly cuisine. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant features a main dining room, 80-seat patio, cocktail lounge, 30-foot indoor-and-outdoor bar, 14-seat tapas bar, and chef’s table.

7. Turner

For those who romanticize or are nostalgic for the bygone era of New York restaurants, Turner’s is the perfect spot. The sultry, dimly-lit restaurant feels like a backdrop for a Scorcese film, and the American and continental dining experience is top-notch.

8. MAD

MAD Houston is the place to go for a taste of Spanish cuisine with a modern twist. The glittering design is a treat for the eyes, and the menu features an assortment of fine Catalan cuisine with a keen eye for presentation.

9. Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier is a French restaurant that is as much an artful expression of creativity as it is a bastion of French cuisine. The vibrant artwork from local artist Trent Hancock and tall windows that look out upon the Cullen Sculpture Garden create a joyful and serene atmosphere.

10. Patton’s

Patton’s is a new speakeasy steakhouse concept from Brian Doke, owner of Savoir in The Heights. Tucked behind the Savoir bar, Patton’s offers a 1,500-square-foot chamber ensconced in the ambient light of chandeliers. The atmosphere is perfect for savoring prime meat cuts, classic cocktails, and live jazz performances.

With such a variety of beautiful restaurants in Houston, there’s no excuse not to dine in style.

