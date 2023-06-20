Bebe Rexha Receives a Punch to the Face on Stage – Viral Video and Breaking News

Bebe Rexha Gets Punched On Stage: Viral Video Goes Breaking News

Singer Bebe Rexha had a shocking experience during her recent concert when a man punched her in the face on stage. The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral, making it a breaking news story.

In the video, the man can be seen jumping on stage and approaching Bebe before punching her and quickly leaving. The singer seemed stunned but managed to continue performing with a bruised and swollen face.

The incident has sparked outrage among fans and celebrities, who have condemned the man’s violent behavior. Bebe Rexha herself has taken to social media to thank her fans for their support and to assure them that she is doing okay.

The incident is a reminder of the dangers that performers face on stage and the need for increased security measures. It is also a testament to Bebe Rexha’s professionalism and resilience in the face of adversity.

