Becca Allen Wynn Death -Obituary – Dead : Becca Allen Wynn has Died .
Becca Allen Wynn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Zubeda Fahs Yesterday at 6:21 PM · My heart is sad. We lost a beautiful soul today. All of my fond memories of hair school involve Becca Allen Wynn. She was the first person brave enough to let me highlight her hair. We had lunch together everyday. Truly a genuine, sweet and kind person. She literally could light a room up with her smile and laughter. The world doesn’t make sense and it is so unfair that her son has to grow up without her. please pray for her family.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
