bechamel sauce recipe: Easy and Fast Recipe for White Sauce for Pasta | Bechamel Sauce Recipe | White Sauce in Hindi

Quick & Simple White Sauce for Pasta: Bechamel Sauce Recipe

White sauce, also known as Bechamel sauce, is a classic French sauce that is widely used in Italian cuisine. It is a versatile sauce that can be used in various dishes such as pasta, lasagne, vegetable gratin, and many more. Making white sauce is quick and simple, and you only need a few ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen. Here is an easy-to-follow recipe for making white sauce for pasta:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

2 cups of milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pinch of nutmeg (optional)

Instructions:

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add flour to the melted butter and whisk until well combined. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mixture turns light brown. Gradually add milk to the flour mixture, whisking constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Continue whisking until the sauce thickens and comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer the sauce for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it reaches the desired consistency. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg (if using). Stir well to combine. Remove the saucepan from heat and let the sauce cool for a few minutes before serving. Pour the white sauce over your cooked pasta and toss to coat evenly. Serve hot with grated Parmesan cheese on top.

White Sauce Recipe in Hindi

व्हाइट सॉस या बेशामेल सॉस एक फ्रेंच सॉस है जो इटैलियन कुकिंग में व्यापक रूप से उपयोग किया जाता है। यह एक बहुत ही सरल सॉस है जो आप अपने भोजन के कुछ विशेष तत्वों में जोड़ सकते हैं। यह सॉस बनाना बहुत ही आसान होता है और आपको इसके लिए कुछ ही घरेलू सामग्री की आवश्यकता होती है। निम्नलिखित हैं बेशामेल सॉस की आसान रेसिपी:

सामग्री:

2 टेबलस्पून मक्खन

2 टेबलस्पून मैदा

2 कप दूध

नमक और काली मिर्च स्वादानुसार

1 चुटकी जायफल (वैकल्पिक)

निर्देश:

मध्यम आंच पर एक सॉसपैन में मक्खन गल जाए। गले हुए मक्खन में मैदा डालें और अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं। एक-दो मिनट के लिए पकाएं, निरंतर चलाते रहें, जब तक मिश्रण हल्के भूरे रंग का नहीं हो जाता है। मैदा मिश्रण में धीरे-धीरे दूध डालें, लम्बे समय तक चलाते रहें ताकि बिना गांठ बने सॉस तैयार हो सके। सॉस गाढ़ा होने तक मिश्रण को चलाते रहें और उसे उबाल आने तक पकाएं। आंच कम करें और सॉस को 2-3 मिनट के लिए धीमी आंच पर उबालने दें, कभी-कभी चलाते रहें, जब तक यह आपकी इच्छित प्रतीति न हो जाए। नमक, काली मिर्च और जायफल (वैकल्पिक) से सॉस को स्वादिष्ट बनाएं। अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं। सॉसपैन को आंच से हटाएं और सॉस को कुछ मिनटों के लिए ठंडा होने दें। आपके पके हुए पास्ता पर व्हाइट सॉस डालें और अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं। ऊपर से ग्रेटेड पारमेशान चीज़ के साथ गर्म सर्विंग करें।

Conclusion

White sauce or Bechamel sauce is a simple and easy-to-make sauce that can be used in various dishes. It is a versatile sauce that can be customized according to your taste preferences. You can add herbs, spices, or cheese to make it more flavorful. This recipe is a classic white sauce recipe that is perfect for pasta dishes. Try this recipe, and you will never go back to store-bought white sauce again!

