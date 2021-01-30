Beckie Ryan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Beckie Ryan of Ithaca NY has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Beckie Ryan of Ithaca NY has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Melissa C. Schroeder 9h · Hidden Valley 4-H camp extends our deepest condolences to all who knew Beckie Ryan. Beckie was a camper for many summers, and we were blessed to have her as a counselor at Camp. Beckie had a passion for working with kids that extended beyond camp and into her career path. Our thoughts are with all who knew Beckie, especially her family

Chris Losinger

She greeted the kids coming off the bus with a smile every day at IC3. Really tragic way to leave the earth. Now the hard part of being a counselor. How to gently tell the kids. Sooner or later they will figure out that it’s strange someone different is greeting them at the bus stop.

