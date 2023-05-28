bed bugs: Tips on Checking for Bed Bugs in Your Hotel Room: Insights from an Insect Enthusiast

Sleep Tight – Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite!

Bed bugs are among the most common pests that can infest your home or hotel room. These tiny insects feed on blood, usually during the night, and can cause itchy, unpleasant bites. Therefore, it’s essential to know how to inspect your hotel room for bed bugs to avoid bringing them home with you.

Entomologist Dr. Cassie Krejci, also known as Cassie The Bug Doc on TikTok, has shared her expert tips on how to check for bed bugs in a hotel room. Her advice is simple yet effective, and can help you spot the telltale signs of bed bugs before they become a problem.

Firstly, Krejci advises that you put your luggage in the bathroom. If the hotel room has carpet, she recommends placing your luggage on a hardwood or tile surface before inspecting the room. This helps to prevent picking up any bed bugs that may be hiding in the carpet.

Next, Krejci suggests inspecting the bed thoroughly. Start by pulling back the sheets and checking for any brown spots. These spots can be a sign of bed bug feces, which resemble blood. If you don’t see any brown spots, lift the bottom sheet and check again. If the sheets are clean, you’re off to a good start.

Krejci also recommends checking the mattress for an encasement, a protective sheet that prevents bed bugs from getting deep into the mattress. If the mattress has an encasement, you can unzip it and take a closer look.

Another helpful tip is to open the drawer that’s typically located between hotel beds. Check for any blood spots or bed bugs inside. Additionally, check furniture cushions for signs of infestation. Lift up the bottom cushion on chairs and inspect it thoroughly.

Finally, Krejci advises placing your luggage on an elevated surface, such as a luggage rack or table. This helps to prevent bed bugs from crawling into your suitcase and coming home with you.

Bed bug bites can be uncomfortable and itchy, but they typically don’t pose a serious risk to your health. If you do get bitten, rinse the affected area gently with soap and water and apply an anti-itch cream.

In conclusion, knowing how to inspect your hotel room for bed bugs is essential to avoid bringing these pesky insects home with you. Follow these simple tips from Dr. Cassie Krejci, and sleep tight – don’t let the bed bugs bite!

Entomology Insect identification Pest control Bed bug prevention Hotel room inspection

News Source : Jane Herz

Source Link :I study insects – here’s how to check for bed bugs in your hotel room/