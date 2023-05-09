Bee swarm emergency response : Ocean Drive bee swarm prompts response from fire department

Ocean Drive Bee Swarm Triggers Fire Department Response

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is currently dealing with a swarm of bees on the 4300 block of Ocean Drive. As a safety precaution, a ReverseAlert has been issued, asking residents to stay away from the area near the Bayshore Inn. At this time, no further information has been released, but updates will be provided as they become available. It is important for the public to heed the warning and give the firefighters the space they need to handle the situation safely.

News Source : Haley Williams (KIII)

Source Link :Fire department responding to bee swarm on Ocean Drive/