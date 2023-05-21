Beechcraft 35 plane crash victim name : Plane crash in Orange County kills one person

“Fatal Plane Crash in Northern Orange County Claims Life of One Person”

According to law enforcement, a plane crash in northern Orange County resulted in one fatality on Sunday morning. The crash occurred near the intersection of North Carolina 157 and Breeze Road, with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials discovering the plane in flames. The crash involved a single-engine Beechcraft 35, which departed from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and crashed around 12:15 p.m. near Rougemont. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that only one person was on the plane. A witness observed that the plane appeared to be experiencing difficulties prior to the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

Read Full story : One person dead in Orange County plane crash /

News Source : Virginia Bridges

Orange County plane crash Fatal plane crash Plane crash in Orange County Orange County aviation accident Tragic plane crash in Orange County