Beechmont neighborhood shooting claims life on Wednesday night today.

A shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky resulted in the death of a man on Wednesday night. According to Louisville Police, the incident occurred in the 4700 block of South 3rd Street around 11:15 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim who had been shot and confirmed his death. The LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact LMPD’s anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit tips through the department’s Crime Tip Portal. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

News Source : WDRB

Source Link :1 dead after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday night | News/