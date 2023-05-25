“Beef breakfast recipe”: Revamp Your Breakfast with this Hearty Beef Recipe

Switch Up Your Breakfast Routine with Beef

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine of bacon and pancakes? If so, it’s time to switch things up and try something new. And what better way to do that than by adding beef to your breakfast menu?

Chef Ashley Breneman with Certified Angus Beef Brand has come up with a delicious recipe for beef sausage sandwich that will make your taste buds dance. The secret to this recipe is in the seasoning and cooking technique. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

– 1 pound ground Certified Angus beef

– Salt

– Pepper

– Granulated onion

– Granulated garlic

– Nutmeg

– Sage

– Milk

– Eggs

– Cheese

– Biscuits

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix together the ground beef, salt, pepper, granulated onion, granulated garlic, nutmeg, and sage until well combined. Roll the mixture into 4 oz balls and let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour. Heat a cast iron pan over high heat until it’s screaming hot. Place the beef balls in the pan and use a spatula to smash them down into thin patties. Cook for a couple of minutes until seared, then flip and cook until the internal temperature reaches 155 degrees. In a separate pan, whisk together some milk and eggs and cook over low heat while stirring constantly until fluffy. Add cheese on top and cover with a lid to let the cheese melt. To assemble the sandwich, place the beef patty on a biscuit, add the fluffy eggs and cheese on top, and finish with the other half of the biscuit. Add hot sauce if desired.

Chef Breneman’s technique of smashing the beef patties down into thin pieces creates a nice crust on the sausage and makes it extra delicious. And the fluffy scrambled eggs with melted cheese take this sandwich to the next level.

If you’re looking for something different to add to your breakfast routine, give this beef sausage sandwich a try. You can find Certified Angus Beef at Meijer, and for more recipes from Certified Angus Beef Brand, click here.

