“Beef Maghaz Fry”: Imran Maghaz Faroash’s Famous Beef Maghaz Recipe: A Delicious Pakistani Khany Dish of Bheja Fry

Maghaz Fry Recipe: A Peshawar Delicacy

If you’re a fan of Pakistani food, you must have heard of Maghaz Fry. This dish is a delicacy from Peshawar, the capital city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Maghaz, also known as Bheja, is the brain of an animal, usually a cow or a goat. Maghaz Fry is a popular street food in Peshawar, and people from all over Pakistan come to try it.

History of Maghaz Fry

Maghaz Fry has been a part of Peshawar’s cuisine for many years. It is said that the dish was first made by Imran Maghaz Faroash, a street vendor who used to sell Maghaz Fry in the old city of Peshawar. Imran’s Maghaz Fry became so famous that people from all over the city started coming to his stall to try it. Today, Maghaz Fry is a staple of Peshawar’s street food scene, and you can find it in almost every corner of the city.

Ingredients

To make Maghaz Fry, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg Maghaz (Brain)

1 cup Gram flour

1 tsp Red chili powder

1 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Salt

2 Green chilies, chopped

1 Onion, chopped

1 Tomato, chopped

1/4 cup Oil

Method

Here’s how you can make Maghaz Fry at home:

Wash the Maghaz thoroughly and remove any veins or membranes. Cut it into small pieces. In a bowl, mix the gram flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Add some water to make a smooth paste. Coat the Maghaz pieces with the gram flour paste. Heat the oil in a pan and add the coated Maghaz pieces. Fry until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove the Maghaz from the pan and keep them aside. In the same pan, add the chopped onion and fry until they are translucent. Add the chopped tomatoes and green chilies and fry for a minute. Add the fried Maghaz to the pan and mix well. Cover the pan and let the Maghaz cook on low heat for 5-10 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or paratha.

Conclusion

Maghaz Fry is a delicious and flavorful dish that you must try if you ever visit Peshawar. It is also easy to make at home, and you can enjoy it with your family and friends. The dish is rich in protein and has a unique taste that will leave you wanting more. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try, and I’m sure you’ll love it!

Maghaz Fry Recipe Imran Maghaz Faroash Peshawar Famous Beef Maghaz Bheja Fry Pakistani Khany

News Source : Pakistani Khany

Source Link :MAGHAZ FRY recipe | Imran Maghaz Faroash | Peshawar famous Beef Maghaz | Bheja fry|Pakistani Khany/