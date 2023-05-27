“Beef Pad Thai Recipe”: The Ultimate Beef Pad Thai Recipe

The Best Beef Pad Thai Recipe

Pad Thai is a classic Thai dish that has been enjoyed by people all over the world. It is a perfect combination of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy flavors that come together in a delicious and hearty meal. The dish is usually made with shrimp, chicken or tofu, but in this recipe, we will use beef.

Ingredients

1 pound beef sirloin

8 ounces rice noodles

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

2 large eggs

1/4 cup chopped peanuts

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the rice noodles and cook for 3-4 minutes until tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside. Thinly slice the beef sirloin and season with salt and pepper. In a large wok or skillet, heat the vegetable oil over high heat. Add the beef and cook for 2-3 minutes until browned. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the garlic, red bell pepper, and onion to the same pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Push the vegetables to one side of the pan and crack the eggs into the empty space. Scramble the eggs until cooked through and then mix with the vegetables. Add the cooked rice noodles and chopped peanuts to the pan and mix well with the vegetables and eggs. In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, and red pepper flakes. Pour the sauce over the noodle mixture and toss everything together until well coated. Return the beef to the pan and stir everything together. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the beef is heated through. Serve the beef pad Thai with chopped cilantro and additional chopped peanuts on top.

Tips

Use a good quality beef sirloin for this recipe. It will make a big difference in the flavor and texture of the dish.

Make sure to rinse the cooked rice noodles in cold water to prevent them from sticking together.

Feel free to adjust the amount of red pepper flakes based on your spice preference.

Top the dish with additional lime wedges for extra flavor.

Conclusion

This beef pad Thai recipe is a delicious and easy way to enjoy a classic Thai dish at home. With a perfect balance of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy flavors, it is sure to be a hit with everyone at the dinner table. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy a taste of Thailand in your own kitchen.

