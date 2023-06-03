Beef Pulao Recipe: “7 Star Cuisine’s Bakra Eid Special: How to Make Delicious Beef Pulao”

Beef Pulao Recipe by 7 Star Cuisine (Bakra Eid Special)

Bakra Eid is a special occasion for Muslims all over the world. It is a time to celebrate the end of Hajj and the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. One of the best ways to celebrate this occasion is by cooking delicious food for your family and friends. Beef Pulao is a popular dish that is often served during Bakra Eid. In this article, we will share a Beef Pulao Recipe by 7 Star Cuisine that will make your Bakra Eid celebrations even more special.

Ingredients

Beef (boneless) – 1/2 kg

Rice – 2 cups

Onion (sliced) – 2 medium-sized

Tomatoes (chopped) – 2 medium-sized

Ginger garlic paste – 2 tbsp

Green chilies (chopped) – 3-4

Mint leaves (chopped) – 1/2 cup

Cilantro (chopped) – 1/2 cup

Yogurt – 1/2 cup

Oil – 1/2 cup

Garam Masala – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Bay leaf – 1

Salt – to taste

Water – 4 cups

Instructions

Wash the rice and soak it for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a large pot and add sliced onions. Fry until golden brown. Add beef and ginger garlic paste. Fry until the beef is browned. Add chopped tomatoes, green chilies, and yogurt. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Add garam masala, cumin seeds, bay leaf, and salt. Mix well. Add 4 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add soaked rice and mix well. Cook on high heat for 5 minutes. Add chopped mint leaves and cilantro. Mix well. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is cooked. Turn off the heat and let the pulao rest for 5-10 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot.

Tips

You can use any cut of beef for this recipe. However, boneless beef is recommended.

Soaking the rice for 30 minutes ensures that it cooks evenly.

Make sure to fry the onions until they are golden brown. This adds flavor to the dish.

Adding yogurt to the recipe makes the beef tender and adds a tangy flavor to the pulao.

Do not overcook the rice. It should be cooked but still firm to the bite.

You can garnish the pulao with fried onions and roasted cashews for a more festive look.

Conclusion

Beef Pulao is a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for celebrating Bakra Eid. This Beef Pulao Recipe by 7 Star Cuisine is easy to follow and yields a flavorful and aromatic pulao that your family and friends will love. Follow the tips and instructions carefully to ensure that your pulao turns out perfect every time. Serve it with raita, salad, and chutney for a complete meal. Happy Bakra Eid!

