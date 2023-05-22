Beer Singh (victim) : “Three men arrested for assaulting DTC bus conductor Beer Singh in Delhi”

“Three Men Arrested for Assaulting DTC Bus Conductor Beer Singh with Paper Cutter and Blade in Delhi’s Shastri Park”

Three men have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly attacking a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductor with a paper cutter and blade during a dispute in Shastri Park, Northeast Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:35 am when the accused men’s Mahindra Supro van collided with the DTC bus while travelling on the wrong side of the road, causing damage to the bus’s mirror. When the bus driver and conductor raised objections, the three men allegedly pulled the conductor down and attacked him with the aforementioned tools, causing injuries to his neck and abdomen. The accused have been identified as Manjeet, Vishal, and Alam, all in their 20s, while the conductor’s name is Beer Singh.

Read Full story : DTC bus conductor injured with paper cutter in road rage, 3 held /

News Source : The Indian Express

DTC bus conductor injury Road rage incident Delhi Paper cutter attack Arrest in DTC bus conductor case Delhi transport corporation news