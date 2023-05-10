Begho Ukueberuwa Death : Honoring the Legacy of Begho Ukueberuwa: Exemplary Leadership and Service

Honoring Begho Ukueberuwa: A Heritage of Guidance and Dedication

Begho Ukueberuwa was a man who lived a life of exemplary leadership and service. His legacy has continued to inspire generations of Nigerian leaders, and his contributions to the development of his community and country as a whole cannot be overemphasized.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1940 in the ancient town of Benin City, Ukueberuwa was a man of humble beginnings. He attended the prestigious Edo College, Benin City and later, the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a degree in Economics. He started his career in the Nigerian civil service, but his passion for service and leadership soon led him to politics.

Political Career

Ukueberuwa’s political career started in the 1970s when he joined the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). He was elected to the Bendel State House of Assembly in 1979, where he served as the House Leader. He was later appointed as the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in the state, a position he held until the military coup of 1983.

Ukueberuwa’s leadership qualities were evident in his time as the Commissioner for Finance. He introduced several innovative policies that helped to improve the state’s economy, including the introduction of a tax system, which helped to increase the state’s revenue. He also initiated the process of privatizing some state-owned enterprises, which helped to increase their efficiency and profitability.

Contributions to Community Development

After the military coup of 1983, Ukueberuwa returned to the private sector, where he continued to contribute to the development of his community and country. He was a prominent member of the Benin Club, where he served as the President from 1990 to 1992. He was also a member of the Edo State Economic Summit Committee, where he made significant contributions to the development of the state’s economy.

Ukueberuwa’s commitment to service was not limited to politics and the private sector. He was actively involved in several community development projects, including the construction of roads, schools, and hospitals. He was also a philanthropist who gave generously to support the less privileged in his community.

Legacy and Inspiration

Ukueberuwa’s legacy of leadership and service continues to inspire generations of Nigerian leaders. His commitment to excellence, integrity, and service is a shining example of what true leadership should be. He believed in the power of education and was a strong advocate for the development of human capital. He once said, “The development of any society is directly proportional to the quality of its human capital.”

In conclusion, Begho Ukueberuwa was a man who lived a life of service and leadership, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of Nigerian leaders. His contributions to the development of his community and country as a whole are immeasurable, and his commitment to excellence, integrity, and service is a shining example of what true leadership should be. We remember him today with gratitude and honor.