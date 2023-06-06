“Beginner Brow Tutorial”: Beginner’s Guide to Achieving Natural-looking Brows

Natural Brow Tutorial For Beginners!

Introduction

The eyebrows are the pillars of the face. They not only frame the eyes but also give a proper shape and definition to the face. Perfectly groomed eyebrows can make a huge difference in one’s overall appearance. However, not everyone is blessed with naturally thick and well-defined eyebrows. But do not worry, with the right tools and technique, you can achieve natural-looking brows that will complement your facial features.

Tools Required

Before starting with the tutorial, let’s talk about the tools you will need to achieve the perfect natural brow look.

Eyebrow spoolie

Small angled brush

Eyebrow pencil or powder (choose a shade that matches your natural hair color)

Clean spoolie brush

Concealer (optional)

Step by Step Tutorial

Now that you have all the necessary tools, let’s get started with the tutorial.

Step 1: Brushing Your Brows

Use the eyebrow spoolie to brush your eyebrows in an upward direction. This will help you see the natural shape of your eyebrows. Brushing also helps to remove any excess powder or product that may have been left from previous use.

Step 2: Mapping Your Brows

To achieve natural-looking brows, you need to start by mapping your eyebrows. This means determining where your eyebrows should start, where the arch should be, and where the eyebrows should end. To do this, place the eyebrow pencil vertically against the side of your nostril, and this is where your eyebrow should start. Next, move the pencil diagonally so that it aligns with the outer edge of your iris. This is where the arch of your eyebrow should be. Finally, move the pencil diagonally again so that it aligns with the outer corner of your eye. This is where your eyebrow should end.

Step 3: Filling in Your Brows

Using the small angled brush, lightly fill in your eyebrows with small hair-like strokes. Start from the bottom of your brow and work your way up, following the natural direction of your eyebrow hair. Be sure to use a light hand and not to overfill your brows. You want your brows to look natural and not too harsh.

Step 4: Blending Your Brows

After filling in your eyebrows, use a clean spoolie brush to blend the product through your eyebrows. This will help to distribute the product evenly and create a natural-looking finish.

Step 5: Concealing Your Brows (Optional)

If you have any stray hairs or want to create a more defined look, you can use concealer to clean up around your eyebrows. Take a small amount of concealer on a small brush and apply it around your brows, following the natural shape of your eyebrows. This will help to create a more defined and polished look.

Conclusion

Achieving natural-looking brows may seem intimidating at first, but with practice and the right tools, anyone can do it. Remember to always start with a light hand and build up the product slowly. Take your time and follow your natural eyebrow shape. With these steps, you can achieve natural-looking brows that will complement your facial features and enhance your overall appearance.

