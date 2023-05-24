“beginner full face makeup tutorial”: A Comprehensive Guide to Full Face Makeup for Novice. Follow These Step-by-Step Instructions for a Flawless Look.

Full Face Makeup Tutorial for Beginners: Step by Step Detailed Tutorial

Makeup can be a daunting task for beginners, but with the right tools and guidance, it can be easy and fun. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps of a full face makeup application, from prepping your skin to finishing touches.

Prep Your Skin

Before applying any makeup, it is important to prep your skin. This includes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type. Then, use a toner to balance your skin’s pH levels and remove any remaining dirt or oil. Finish off with a moisturizer to hydrate your skin and create a smooth base for your makeup.

Apply Primer

A primer is a base that helps your makeup last longer and go on smoother. Apply a pea-sized amount of primer to your entire face, focusing on areas where you have enlarged pores or fine lines. Use your fingers or a makeup brush to blend it in evenly.

Conceal and Correct

Next, use a concealer to cover any blemishes, dark circles, or redness on your face. Choose a shade that matches your skin tone or is one shade lighter. Apply the concealer with a brush or your fingers, blending it in well. If you have any areas that need color correction, such as redness or dark circles, use a color-correcting concealer before applying your regular concealer.

Apply Foundation

Foundation is the base of your makeup look. Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone or is one shade lighter. Apply it all over your face, using a brush or a sponge. Blend it in well, making sure to cover your entire face, including your neck and jawline.

Set Your Foundation

To make your foundation last longer and prevent it from creasing, set it with a powder. Use a translucent powder or a powder that matches your skin tone. Use a large fluffy brush to dust the powder all over your face, focusing on areas that tend to get oily.

Contour and Highlight

Contouring and highlighting can add dimension to your face and accentuate your features. Use a contour powder or cream that is one or two shades darker than your skin tone. Apply it under your cheekbones, along your hairline, and under your jawline. Blend it in well using a brush or a sponge. Then, use a highlighter to brighten up your face. Apply it on the high points of your face, such as your cheekbones, brow bone, and nose.

Blush

Blush can add a pop of color to your cheeks and make you look more awake and youthful. Choose a blush shade that complements your skin tone. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks, blending it in well.

Eyeshadow

Eyeshadow can make your eyes pop and enhance your overall makeup look. Choose a neutral shade for a natural look or a bold shade for a more dramatic look. Apply it all over your eyelid, blending it in well. You can also add a darker shade to your crease to create depth and dimension.

Eyeliner and Mascara

Eyeliner can make your eyes look bigger and more defined. Choose a pencil or liquid eyeliner and apply it along your lash line, making sure to connect the lines at the outer corner of your eye. Then, apply mascara to your lashes, using a mascara wand to separate and lengthen your lashes.

Lips

Finish off your makeup look with a lip color. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and the rest of your makeup. Apply a lip liner to define your lips, then fill in with lipstick or lip gloss.

Finishing Touches

Once you have completed your full face makeup look, you can add some finishing touches. Use a setting spray to make your makeup last longer and prevent it from smudging or fading. Then, use a fluffy brush to dust off any excess powder or loose eyeshadow.

In conclusion, creating a full face makeup look can be easy and fun with the right tools and guidance. By following these steps, you can achieve a flawless makeup look that will make you feel confident and beautiful.

