“Beginner makeup tutorial”: 10-Minute Makeup Tutorial for Beginners: Easy Steps to Follow

10 MINUTE MAKEUP TUTORIAL *Beginner Friendly*

Makeup can be intimidating, especially if you’re a beginner. With so many products and techniques to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with this 10-minute makeup tutorial that’s beginner-friendly.

Step 1: Prep Your Skin

Before you start applying makeup, it’s important to prep your skin. Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser and moisturize with a lightweight moisturizer. Then, apply a primer to create a smooth base for your makeup.

Step 2: Apply Foundation

Next, it’s time to apply foundation. Choose a shade that matches your skin tone and apply it with a makeup sponge or brush. Start in the center of your face and blend outward, making sure to blend the foundation into your hairline and jawline.

Step 3: Conceal Under-Eye Circles

If you have dark circles under your eyes, use a concealer to brighten up the area. Choose a shade that’s one or two shades lighter than your foundation and apply it in a triangle shape under your eyes. Use a beauty blender or a brush to blend the concealer into your skin.

Step 4: Set Your Makeup

To make sure your makeup lasts all day, set it with a translucent powder. Use a large fluffy brush to apply the powder all over your face, focusing on areas that tend to get oily, like your T-zone.

Step 5: Add Some Color

Now it’s time to add some color to your face. Start by applying a natural-looking blush to the apples of your cheeks. Smile and apply the blush in a circular motion. Next, apply a bronzer to your cheekbones, temples, and jawline to add some warmth to your complexion.

Step 6: Define Your Eyes

To define your eyes, start by applying a neutral eyeshadow all over your eyelids. Then, use a darker shade in the crease of your eye to create some depth. Finish off your eye look by adding some mascara to your lashes.

Step 7: Define Your Brows

Your brows frame your face, so it’s important to define them. Use a brow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas and create a natural-looking shape.

Step 8: Add Some Lip Color

Finally, add some lip color to complete your look. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it with a lip brush or directly from the tube.

Final Thoughts

With these eight simple steps, you can create a natural-looking makeup look that’s perfect for everyday wear. Remember, makeup is all about having fun and expressing yourself, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different products and techniques until you find what works best for you.

