“Behavioral Psychology”: What are the issues with these individuals?

Why Texas Republicans are Attacking Clean Energy

Texas is currently the leader in wind and solar power in America, providing 28% of America’s wind energy. If it were a country, it would be the fifth biggest source of wind energy. Surprisingly, Texas is about to overtake California in the production of solar power. However, Texas Republicans are attacking clean energy with regulatory and tax burdens. This article explores the reasons for this and the potential consequences.

The Co-Dependence with Oil and Gas Interests

One reason for the attack on clean energy is the co-dependence with oil and gas interests. Older Texas money sees green energy’s amassing of economic power, with its growing empire of wind turbines and solar farms, as lording over parts of Texas they’re supposed to be lording over. This is causing some Texans to go after a source of big money and bigger money to come.

Plausible Guess

A plausible guess for the attack on clean energy is that renewables serve as a right-wing, culture-war toy. After all, they are the pride and joy of President Joe Biden and concerned environmentalists everywhere. The science behind planet warming is also a contentious issue for some Texas Republicans. Renewables have become “a four-letter word,” according to a big Texas landowner trying to stop a real rancher from putting a wind farm near his rich-man ranch.

Clean-Power Projects in Texas

Last year, over a third of the country’s clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds. However, one of the bills before the legislature would require renewable energy projects to get permits from the state and an environmental impact statement from the Parks and Wildlife Department. Any property owners “within 25 miles” could call for a hearing.

Governor’s Response

Governor Greg Abbott blamed the 2021 electricity blackouts that left millions of Texans without heat in frigid temperatures on wind turbines. They did freeze, as did gas-powered plants, coal-fired plants, and a nuclear plant. Industrial and consumer users of energy are complaining that the proposed disincentives for green energy will drive up their electricity costs.

Potential Consequences

One of the biggest developers of renewables in Texas, Enel, now says it might reconsider its expansion plans if confronted with new bills targeting their projects with higher costs. This could cause a decline in green energy production in Texas and reverse the state’s progress in this area. The potential consequences of this are far-reaching and could impact the environment, the economy, and the state’s reputation.

Conclusion

Texas Republicans’ attack on clean energy is a cause for concern. The co-dependence with oil and gas interests, the culture-war toy aspect of renewables, and the proposed regulatory and tax burdens could have far-reaching consequences. It is important to consider the potential impact on the environment, the economy, and the state’s reputation before making decisions that could have long-term consequences.

News Source : El Dorado News Times

Source Link :What is wrong with these people?/