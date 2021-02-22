Behnam Mahjoubi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Behnam Mahjoubi has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @NIACouncil: Reports today confirm the tragic news of Behnam Mahjoubi’s death. He was a prisoner of conscience, unjustly arrested & a victim of the systematic mistreatment of prisoners in Iran. Our condolences to his family and all Iranian families that have been subjected to such injustice. https://twitter.com/niachrt/status/1361792665138864132

