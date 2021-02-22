Behnam Mahjoubi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Behnam Mahjoubi, political prisoner in Iran who has been fighting for his life after being tortured, drugged and kept in a psychiatric asylum has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @MehrzadBBC: Behnam Mahjoubi, political prisoner in Iran who has been fighting for his life after being tortured, drugged and kept in a psychiatric asylum, has died after several days in a hospital in Tehran @BBCKasraNaji #بهنام_محجوبی



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.