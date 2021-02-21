Behnam Mahjoubi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : political prisoner – Behnam Mahjoubi has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
political prisoner – Behnam Mahjoubi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Reports from #Iran say a political prisoner – Behnam Mahjoubi – who had been fighting for his life after being tortured, drugged & kept in a psychiatric asylum, has died after several days in a hospital in Tehran. 1) BBC @BBCKasraNaji
— Rozita Riazati (@RozitaRiazati) February 21, 2021
Rozita Riazati @RozitaRiazati Reports from #Iran say a political prisoner – Behnam Mahjoubi – who had been fighting for his life after being tortured, drugged & kept in a psychiatric asylum, has died after several days in a hospital in Tehran. 1) BBC @BBCKasraNaji
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.