Behzad Mo’ezzi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Col. Behzad Mo’ezzi, 83, Iran’s most prominent pilot & member of the National Council of Resistance of #Iran has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

ٍRet. Col. Behzad Mo’ezzi, 83, Iran's most prominent pilot & member of the National Council of Resistance of #Iran, played a historic role as the standard bearer of the patriotic personnel of the Air Force to fight for a free Iran by standing up to the mullahs. RIP #سرهنگ_معزی pic.twitter.com/ncX6BuUQZm — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) January 10, 2021

