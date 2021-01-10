Behzad Mo’ezzi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Col. Behzad Mo’ezzi, 83, Iran’s most prominent pilot & member of the National Council of Resistance of #Iran has Died .

Col. Behzad Mo’ezzi, 83, Iran’s most prominent pilot & member of the National Council of Resistance of #Iran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Alireza Jafarzadeh @A_Jafarzadeh Replying to @A_Jafarzadeh ٍRet. Col. Behzad Mo’ezzi, 83, Iran’s most prominent pilot & member of the National Council of Resistance of #Iran, played a historic role as the standard bearer of the patriotic personnel of the Air Force to fight for a free Iran by standing up to the mullahs. RIP

