Beijing – China Where To Hang Out Saturday Night : Saturday Night in the City: Exploring Beijing’s Best Hangouts

Exploring the Best Hangouts in Beijing on a Saturday Night

Heading 1: Exploring Beijing’s Nightlife Scene

Beijing, the capital city of China, is a bustling metropolis that never seems to sleep. The city is home to a vibrant nightlife scene that offers something for everyone. From trendy bars and nightclubs to traditional tea houses and street food markets, there’s no shortage of places to hang out on a Saturday night in Beijing. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best spots to check out when the sun goes down.

Heading 2: Sanlitun Bar Street

One of the most popular nightlife destinations in Beijing is Sanlitun Bar Street. Located in the Chaoyang District, Sanlitun is a trendy shopping and entertainment district that’s home to some of the city’s hottest bars and nightclubs. The street is lined with neon signs and bustling crowds, making it the perfect place to let loose and party.

Sanlitun is known for its international vibe, with many bars and clubs offering a mix of Chinese and Western music. Some of the most popular spots on the street include the Apothecary, which is known for its creative cocktails, and the Vics, which is a massive nightclub that can hold up to 3,000 people. Other notable bars and clubs in the area include Mix, Lantern, and Migas.

Heading 3: Houhai Lake

If you’re looking for a more laid-back night out, Houhai Lake is a great option. Located in the Xicheng District, Houhai is a beautiful lake surrounded by traditional Chinese architecture and charming alleyways. The area is home to many small bars and restaurants, making it the perfect place to relax with friends over drinks and snacks.

One of the most popular spots in Houhai is the Great Leap Brewing Company, which is a local brewery that serves up a variety of craft beers. The brewery is located in a traditional courtyard and has a cozy atmosphere that’s perfect for a relaxed night out. Other notable bars in the area include Mao Mao Chong, which is known for its creative cocktails, and D Lounge, which offers a panoramic view of the lake.

Heading 4: Nanluoguxiang

Nanluoguxiang is another popular nightlife destination in Beijing. Located in the Dongcheng District, Nanluoguxiang is an ancient alleyway that’s been transformed into a trendy shopping and entertainment district. The area is home to many small bars and restaurants, as well as traditional Chinese shops and boutiques.

One of the most popular bars in Nanluoguxiang is the Great Outdoors, which is a rooftop bar that offers stunning views of the surrounding area. The bar is known for its relaxed atmosphere and live music performances. Other notable bars in the area include Modernista, which is a 1920s-themed bar, and Salud, which is a Spanish-style wine bar.

Heading 5: Wangfujing Street

For those who are looking for a more upscale night out, Wangfujing Street is a great option. Located in the Dongcheng District, Wangfujing Street is a high-end shopping district that’s home to many luxury hotels, restaurants, and bars.

One of the most popular bars in the area is the Atmosphere Bar, which is located on the 80th floor of the China World Summit Wing. The bar offers a stunning view of the city skyline and is known for its creative cocktails and upscale atmosphere. Other notable bars in the area include the Redmoon, which is a Japanese-style bar that serves up sushi and sake, and the Ritz Carlton Bar, which offers a variety of premium spirits and wines.

Heading 6: Donghuamen Night Market

If you’re looking for a unique nightlife experience, the Donghuamen Night Market is a must-visit. Located in the Dongcheng District, the market is a bustling street food market that’s open until late at night. The market offers a wide variety of traditional Chinese dishes, including dumplings, noodles, and skewered meats.

The atmosphere at Donghuamen Night Market is lively and exciting, with vendors hawking their wares and crowds of people jostling for space. It’s the perfect place to experience the vibrant street food culture of Beijing and to try some new and exciting dishes.

Heading 7: Conclusion

Whether you’re in the mood for a wild night out or a relaxed evening with friends, Beijing has something to offer. From trendy bars and nightclubs to traditional tea houses and street food markets, there’s no shortage of places to hang out on a Saturday night in Beijing. So grab your friends and head out to explore the city’s vibrant nightlife scene – you won’t be disappointed.

——————–

Q: What are some popular places to hang out on Saturday night in Beijing?

A: There are many options for nightlife in Beijing. Some popular areas for bars and clubs include Sanlitun, Gongti, and Wudaokou. The Houhai lakeside area and the hutongs around Nanluoguxiang are also great spots for a night out.

Q: Are there any specific events happening on Saturday nights in Beijing?

A: Yes, there are always events and parties happening in Beijing. You can check out local listings websites and social media to find out about upcoming events, concerts, and DJ sets.

Q: Is it safe to go out at night in Beijing?

A: Yes, Beijing is generally a safe city, but like any big city, it is always important to be aware of your surroundings and take precautions. Stick to well-lit streets and avoid walking alone late at night.

Q: What is the dress code for going out on a Saturday night in Beijing?

A: The dress code can vary depending on the venue, but most clubs and bars in Beijing have a smart-casual dress code. Avoid wearing athletic attire or shorts.

Q: Are there any age restrictions for going out in Beijing?

A: Yes, most clubs and bars in Beijing have an age restriction of 18 or 21 years old. Make sure to bring a valid ID with you to avoid any issues getting in.

Q: What time do bars and clubs typically close in Beijing?

A: Most bars and clubs in Beijing close around 2-3 am. However, some venues may stay open later, especially on weekends or during special events.

Q: Is tipping expected at bars and clubs in Beijing?

A: Tipping is not a common practice in China, but it is becoming more common in Western-style bars and clubs. If you do choose to tip, leave a small amount of cash on the table or bar.