Belfast Mum Struggles in Grief after Daughter’s Tragic Death

A Belfast mother, left shattered from the loss of her teenage daughter, is struggling to cope as she lives each moment with intense grief.

Tragic Suicide of Annaleece McAlorum in Beechcroft Mental Health Unit

Introduction

Annaleece McAlorum took her own life last year while receiving treatment in the Beechcroft Mental Health Unit. Her death has highlighted the importance of mental health services in Northern Ireland.

Who was Annaleece McAlorum?

Annaleece McAlorum was a young woman from West Belfast. She had suffered from mental health issues for several years and had made two previous suicide attempts.

Annaleece had a promising career in the NHS and was studying to become a nurse. However, her mental health issues became too much for her to handle, and she was forced to take time off from work to focus on her treatment.

Her Death in Beechcroft Mental Health Unit

Annaleece was admitted to the Beechcroft Mental Health Unit in May 2020. She was under the care of mental health professionals and was supposed to be receiving round-the-clock care.

However, Annaleece’s family claims that she was left unsupervised for long periods, and her care was grossly deficient. She was found dead in her room on August 9, 2020, after taking her own life.

Investigation and Outcome

A Serious Adverse Incident Report was immediately launched by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, which manages the Beechcroft Mental Health Unit.

The report found numerous failings with Annaleece’s care. It indicated that there was insufficient staffing and a lack of training among the staff to deal with suicidal patients.

In June 2021, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman ruled that Annaleece’s death was the result of systemic failings in the mental health care system. The report called for sweeping changes to mental health services in Northern Ireland.

The Impact of Annaleece’s Death

Annaleece’s death has had a profound impact on her family and friends. They have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the deficiencies in the mental health care system in Northern Ireland.

Her death has also highlighted the importance of mental health services across the globe, especially during these unprecedented times when people’s mental health is being seriously impacted due to the pandemic.

Conclusion

Annaleece McAlorum’s tragic suicide in the Beechcroft Mental Health Unit underscores the urgent need for reform in the mental health care system in Northern Ireland. Her death has brought to light the deficiencies in mental health care services and has given rise to a call for more comprehensive care for those with mental health issues. It is hoped that her story will lead to significant changes in mental health services, not just in Northern Ireland but across the globe, so that others do not have to suffer the same fate as Annaleece.