“Belfast unrest” today : Belfast Streets Under Heavy Police Surveillance During Night of Turmoil

Night of Unrest in Belfast Results in Increased Police Presence on Streets today 2023.

Police in Belfast used a water cannon during another night of unrest in Northern Ireland on April 8. Videos posted on social media show a heavy police presence on the streets and a person throwing an object towards police before being hit by the water cannon. The recent violence has been condemned by Northern Ireland’s First Minister, the UK Prime Minister, and the Irish Taoiseach.

News Source : GIPHY

