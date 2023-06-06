Belgian agency’s viral ad on AI and skilled jobs sparks debate

craftsmen : Belgian agency’s ad on AI and skilled jobs recognizes irreplaceable crafts(wo)men

An employment agency specializing in skilled jobs has put up a billboard in Antwerp that has gone viral, proclaiming that AI cannot replace the skills of craftsmen. The ad by Belgian agency Impact reads: “Hey ChatGPT, finish this building…Your skills are irreplaceable.” The company said that while AI has enormous potential, there are still certain kinds of work that AI cannot do, such as finishing the building on Keyserlei in Antwerp, fixing a leak or installing a heating system. Some have praised the ad as ‘smart and ingenuous’, while others have criticized it as flawed in light of current technological developments.

