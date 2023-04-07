Belgium’s “black widow” jihadi dead.

Malika el-Aroud, also known as the “Belgian black widow,” has recently died at 64 years old. As a female jihadi recruiter for global jihad, she was a notable figure in Europe’s terrorism scene for over 20 years. Her passing marks the loss of a prominent female terrorist.

El-Aroud was born in Morocco but moved to Belgium in 1965. She gained notoriety for her militant activities when she married a Tunisian member of Al-Qaeda, who was later killed in Afghanistan. After her husband’s death, she continued to advocate for Islamic extremism and became a prominent figure in the global jihadist movement.

El-Aroud used the internet as a way to spread her message and was influential in recruiting young people to join the jihadist cause. She was known for her ability to radicalize women, and her writings and speeches were believed to have played a role in inspiring some of the most high-profile female terrorists of recent years.

In 2008, el-Aroud was arrested along with her husband in Belgium on charges of belonging to a terrorist group. They were released on bail, but el-Aroud was arrested again in 2010 after traveling to Pakistan to meet with Al-Qaeda leaders. She was extradited to Belgium and was eventually convicted of terrorism-related offenses.

Despite her imprisonment, el-Aroud continued to be an influential figure in the jihadist movement, and her writings and speeches continued to be circulated online. Her death marks the end of an era in the global jihadist movement, but her legacy is likely to live on among those who continue to advocate for Islamic extremism.

El-Aroud’s life and actions raise important questions about the role of women in terrorism and the power of the internet in spreading extremist ideology. Her story serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of radicalization and the importance of monitoring and countering extremist propaganda online.

The Belgian “black widow” Malika el-Aroud, a long-time female jihadi recruiter for global jihad has passed away (64 years). She was one of the rare such prominent female terrorist figures in Europe, over more than two decades. A thread. pic.twitter.com/TgVJShmfxb — Thomas Renard (@tom_renard) April 7, 2023

