Three people injured and one dead in shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region – Xinhua report today 2023.

The Shebekino district of the Russian state was shelled by the Ukrainian side resulting in one death and three injuries. The attack also caused damage to the facilities of two large companies. Since the Ukrainian crisis escalated in February last year, Russia’s Belgorod and other border states have been hit by cross-border artillery fire from time to time.

