Belgrade school shooting : Elementary school shooting in Belgrade claims nine lives

A school shooting in the Serbian capital of Belgrade has left nine dead and multiple others injured. The incident, which took place on Wednesday morning, has shocked the Balkan nation, where school shootings of this magnitude are rare.

The shooting occurred at an elementary school in the downtown Vracar district of Belgrade at 8:40 am. A teenage student is suspected of carrying out the attack, and police have arrested him. The neighbourhood was quickly sealed off, and parents rushed to the scene, where students were visibly distraught.

According to the interior ministry, eight children and a security guard were killed, while six children and one schoolteacher were wounded. The security guard is being hailed as a hero for putting himself in front of the shooter and potentially preventing more deaths. Milan Nedeljkovic, president of the Vracar district, praised the guard’s bravery in standing up to the shooter.

“All police forces are still on the ground and are intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

The shooting has prompted a national outpouring of grief and calls for stricter gun control laws. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and promised to do everything in his power to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.

School shootings are relatively rare in Serbia, and this is the first of this magnitude in decades. The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of young people and the availability of firearms. Serbia has relatively permissive gun laws, and there have been calls for stricter regulations in the wake of the shooting.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better mental health services and support for young people. Many students are struggling with the stress and isolation of the pandemic, and experts warn that this could lead to an increase in mental health problems.

The shooting has sent shockwaves through Serbia and the wider region, and there are calls for greater action to prevent such tragedies in the future. The incident serves as a reminder that school shootings are a global problem, and that more needs to be done to address the underlying causes and prevent future incidents.

