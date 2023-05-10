“Believe Women” : Carroll declares verdict as a victory for all women who ‘endured disbelief’

Carroll claims verdict as a victory for all women who ‘endured disbelief and suffering’

Former President Donald Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, according to a verdict by a nine-member jury. The jury did not find that Trump had raped Carroll, but held him liable for sexual battery and defamation. Carroll, who sued Trump under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, said the verdict was a win for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed. Trump has denied the allegations and vowed to appeal the case over his claims that the case included “unconstitutional silencing” of him.

News Source : jgans

Source Link :Carroll says verdict is win for every woman who ‘suffered because she was not believed’/