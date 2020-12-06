Belinda Bozzoli Death -Dead : DA MP Belinda Bozzoli has Died .

Belinda Bozzoli Death -Dead : DA MP Belinda Bozzoli has Died .

DA MP Belinda Bozzoli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

SAfm news @SAfmnews National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have extended their condolences on the passing of DA MP Belinda Bozzoli. She died yesterday morning following a long battle with cancer. #sabcnews

