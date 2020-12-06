Belinda Bozzoli Death -Dead : DA MP Belinda Bozzoli has Died .
DA MP Belinda Bozzoli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have extended their condolences on the passing of DA MP Belinda Bozzoli. She died yesterday morning following a long battle with cancer. #sabcnews
— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) December 6, 2020
