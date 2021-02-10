Belinda Molihan Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Belinda Molihan Jones has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Belinda Molihan Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Tyler Yaple is with Belinda Molihan Jones. 1d · I am so incredibly blessed to have known you, Belinda Molihan Jones. You were like a second mom to me back in high school… and I have to wonder where my life would be today without you. You helped set me on my path. You introduced me to the Statehouse, first by finding me an internship with Gayle Gerhart Manning, and then by helping guide me to the LSC Fellowship. I found a career that I am passionate about and much more importantly, I met some of my best friends in life, including my wife Alyssa Yaple, because of you. We will make sure that our son knows who you are and how your kindness helped shape our life together. You are an amazing mom and anyone who knows Logan, Trent, and Hannah know this. Rest easy, we love you.
