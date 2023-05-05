Bella Fontenelle Obituary : Honoring the Memory and Impact of Bella Fontenelle

Honoring the Memory and Impact of Bella Fontenelle

Bella Fontenelle: A Trailblazer in Education and Civil Rights

Early Life and Education

Bella Fontenelle was born on January 8, 1920, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Growing up in a family of educators, she developed a passion for education from a young age. Fontenelle excelled academically and obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Louisiana State University in 1941.

Service in the Women’s Army Corps

In 1943, Fontenelle joined the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and served as a personnel specialist during World War II. She was stationed in various locations, including England, France, and Germany.

Civil Rights Activism

After the war, Fontenelle returned to New Orleans, where she resumed her teaching career and became involved in civil rights activism. She was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and advocated for equal rights for all.

Trailblazing Career in Education

In 1960, Fontenelle made history by becoming the first African American to serve on the Orleans Parish School Board. She was a champion for education and fought for better schools, more resources, and improved opportunities for all students. Fontenelle served on the school board for 14 years and helped to bring about significant changes in the education system.

Talented Writer and Poet

In addition to her work in education and civil rights, Fontenelle was a talented writer and poet. She published several books of poetry, exploring themes of love, loss, and the African American experience.

Legacy and Recognition

Bella Fontenelle received numerous awards and accolades throughout her lifetime, including induction into the Louisiana Center for Women in Government and Business Hall of Fame in 2000 and receiving the NAACP’s highest honor, the Spingarn Medal, in 2003. Her life and legacy continue to inspire people today, particularly those who are involved in education and civil rights activism.

Conclusion

Bella Fontenelle was an exceptional woman who made significant contributions to society during her lifetime. Her dedication to education, civil rights, and literature has left an indelible mark on society, and her memory will be cherished for generations to come. We should all strive to follow in her footsteps and work towards creating a more just and equitable world.