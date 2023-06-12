Belleville Mourns the Passing of Fabian Pope, a Park Dale School Alumnus

Belleville ON Mourns the Loss of Fabian Pope, Alumnus of Park Dale School

Belleville, ON – Fabian Pope, an esteemed alumnus of Park Dale School, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 78. Pope was born on February 14, 1943, in Belleville, Ontario. He graduated from Park Dale School in 1957 and went on to attend Queen’s University.

Pope was a well-known figure in the Belleville community, having served as a local businessman for many years. He was the owner of Pope’s Men’s Wear, a popular clothing store in the downtown area. Pope was also an active member of his local church and a devoted family man.

Pope is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary, and their three children. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the Belleville community.

A celebration of Pope’s life will be held on Saturday at the Park Dale School Auditorium. The service will begin at 1:00 pm, and all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation.

Rest in peace, Fabian Pope. Your legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved you.

