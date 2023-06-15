Belltown shooting victim mourned by friends today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During the incident, Eina Kwon sustained a gunshot wound and was swiftly transported to Harborview Medical Center. Despite the emergency delivery of her baby, both Kwon and the child ultimately passed away. This information was reported by king5.com on June 14, 2023, and updated at the same time.

