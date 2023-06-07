Bellville TX Mourns the Loss of Colton Kaase: An Obituary

Remembering Colton Kaase

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Colton Kaase, a beloved member of the Bellville TX community. Colton passed away recently, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy that will not be forgotten.

Colton was a kind and generous individual who was loved by all who knew him. He had a passion for life and was always eager to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire community.

We extend our deepest condolences to Colton’s family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through their grief and come to terms with their loss.

Rest in peace, Colton Kaase. You will always hold a special place in our hearts.

