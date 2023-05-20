Belly Button Infection: बेली बटन इन्फेक्शन

बेली बटन इन्फेक्शन एक फंगल त्वचा संक्रमण है जो कैंडिडा नामक यीस्ट के कारण होता है। यह आपके नाभि क्षेत्र में एक चमकदार लाल, खुजलीदार दाने का कारण बनता है। कैंडिडा गर्म, अंधेरे वातावरण में बढ

1. Belly button infection symptoms

2. Belly button infection treatment at home

3. Belly button piercing infection

4. Belly button fungal infection

5. Belly button infection prevention tips

News Source : Vertika Sonakia

Source Link :belly button infection there may be a risk of infection in the belly button know its causes treatment Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar/