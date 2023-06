Tragic Passing of Greg Cala

Belmont, California

Belmont, California resident, Greg Cala, passed away suddenly, leaving his loved ones heartbroken. His untimely death has caused immense sadness for those who knew him and for those who will never have the opportunity. His memory will always be cherished and he will be deeply missed.