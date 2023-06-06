Belmont Stakes 2023 odds: Everything You Need to Know About the Horses, Odds, and Post Positions for Belmont Stakes 2023

Belmont Stakes 2023: Horses, Odds and Post Positions

The Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park will run on Saturday with post time at 6.50pm. This is the final instalment of the Triple Crown, and the $1.5million race is set to attract tens of thousands of spectators. Scratched Kentucky Derby favorite Forte is now the favorite for the race, having worked over the weekend in preparation under the guidance of Todd Pletcher. Here is everything you need to know about the Belmont Stakes 2023.

Post Positions

Post positions are a crucial factor in any horse race, and the Belmont Stakes is no exception. Here are the post positions for the race:

Tapit Shoes, Brad Cox, Jose Ortiz Tapit Trice, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci, Javier Castellano National Treasure, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez Il Miracolo, Antonio Sano, Marcos Meneses Forte, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Hit Show, Brad Cox, Manny Franco Angel of Empire, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat Red Route One, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario

Betting Guide

The betting guide is always a popular feature for any horse racing event. Here are the current odds for the Belmont Stakes 2023:

Forte 5-2

Tapit Trice 3-1

Angel of Empire 7-2

National Treasure 5-1

Arcangelo 8-1

Hit Show 10-1

Red Route One 15-1

Tapit Shoes 20-1

Il Miracolo 30-1

How to Watch

Watching the Belmont Stakes is always an exciting experience, whether you are a hardcore horse racing fan or a casual viewer. Here is how you can watch the Belmont Stakes 2023:

FOX will be broadcasting live coverage of the Belmont Stakes with the show starting at 11am ET on FS1 on Saturday, June 10. The coverage then switches to FOX’s main channel at 4pm until 7.30pm, with the reaction to the huge race on FS2 from 7.30pm. The action on the track will also be streamed on fuboTV.

Conclusion

The Belmont Stakes 2023 is set to be an exciting event, with thousands of spectators expected to attend and millions more tuning in to watch from home. With Forte now the favorite to win the race, it will be interesting to see if he can live up to expectations. No matter which horse crosses the finish line first, one thing is certain – the Belmont Stakes is always a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

