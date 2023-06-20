Beloved Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at 85, Remembered for Iconic Role in ‘Back to School’

Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at the Age of 85, Starred in Hit Film ‘Back to School’

British actor Paxton Whitehead has passed away at the age of 85. Whitehead was best known for his work on stage and screen, including his role in the hit 1986 comedy film ‘Back to School.’

Whitehead began his career on stage in London’s West End before moving to New York City in the early 1970s. He appeared in numerous Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award nomination for his role in ‘Noises Off’ in 1984.

In addition to his work on stage, Whitehead also had a successful career in film and television. He appeared in several popular TV shows, including ‘The West Wing,’ ‘Law & Order,’ and ‘Cheers.’

However, it was his role as the stuffy English professor Dr. Barabas in ‘Back to School’ that made him a household name. The film, which starred Rodney Dangerfield, was a commercial success and remains a cult classic today.

Whitehead’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time. He is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren.

Paxton Whitehead Back To School Actor Paxton Whitehead death Back To School movie cast Paxton Whitehead filmography Comedy movies featuring Paxton Whitehead