Beloved Father of Three Killed in Northridge Strip Mall Shooting, Suspect Identified as Jamal Jackson

Juan Lopez, a father of three, was tragically killed in a shooting at a Northridge strip mall while working as a painter to earn money for his children. On April 15, Juan was hired to cover up gang graffiti on the exterior wall of Northridge Ice Cream when a gunman drove up and opened fire, striking Juan and three other men. Juan was pronounced dead at the scene. He had fled violence in his home country of Nicaragua and sought political asylum in the U.S. in 2022, and was working hard to support his young family. His sister, Ruth Lopez, said that Juan had taken the painting job to earn extra money to buy his daughter a birthday cake. Juan’s killer, 24-year-old Jamal Jackson, was later arrested and charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Juan’s family provide him with a proper burial in Nicaragua.

