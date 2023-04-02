“Beloved grandfather passed away, his wise advice will be missed.”

I hope that what has transpired is the absence of any pain, suffering, or negativity.

The image linked in this tweet is a beautiful and haunting black and white photograph of a deserted street, with tall buildings on either side casting long shadows across the pavement. The caption, “what has passed away, what you hope is missing,” adds an air of mystery and melancholy to the already evocative image.

One interpretation of this phrase could be that it is a reflection on the passage of time and how things change over the years. The buildings in the photograph may have once been bustling places of business or residences for many people, but now they stand empty and abandoned. The phrase “what has passed away” could refer to the people and activities that used to fill these buildings, while “what you hope is missing” could be a reference to the emptiness and desolation that now pervades the space.

Another interpretation of this phrase could be more personal, with the speaker contemplating what has been lost in their own life and what they wish they could change. Perhaps they are mourning the loss of a loved one, a relationship that didn’t work out, or a missed opportunity. The phrase “what you hope is missing” could represent the desire to erase painful memories and start anew.

Whatever the interpretation, the image and caption in this tweet are undeniably thought-provoking and emotionally resonant. They invite the viewer to reflect on the transience of life and the importance of cherishing the present moment.

Source : @BachirMohci

what has passed away, what you hope is missing pic.twitter.com/Iboq1qgpKO — bachir mohci (@BachirMohci) April 2, 2023

